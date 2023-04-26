Rob McElhenney has teased that he will attempt to bring Gareth Bale out of retirement for “one last magical season” after Wrexham’s promotion to the Football League.

On Tuesday (25 April), he shared a video of the national legend congratulating the Welsh club on their success this year.

“Just want to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you’re doing at Wrexham,” Bale says in the video message.

“Hey Gareth Bale let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season,” McElhenny tweeted in reply.

