Drew McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE).

Speaking to The Independent about his early career, the Scotsman reminisced about his time in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and how he outshone his rival on a daily basis.

“He’s just re-signed with the company. So Stu, if you want to get back in, I’ve heard you talk about it,” McIntyre said.

“Come back in with ol’ Drew and I’ll smash you... I’ll embarrass you in front of the world.”

