WrestleMania: Logan Paul reveals Triple H’s four-word response to WWE match

Logan Paul has revealed Triple H’s four-word response to his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

The YouTube star turned professional wrestler had a prime spot on night one of WWE’s biggest event of the year and despite coming up short against Rollins, he really impressed the company’s chief content officer.

Paul revealed that Triple H text him to say, “That was f***ing awesome” after wishing him a happy birthday.

During a backstage interview with WWE, Paul also said his contract with the company is now expired.

