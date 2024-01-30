Royal news – live: King Charles leaves hospital hours after Kate returns home from surgery
Monarch spent three nights at The London Clinic
King Charles has left hospital following treatment for an enlarged prostate, hours after the Princess of Wales also checked out of the same facility.
The monarch spent three nights at The London Clinic after being admitted on Friday, before leaving the hospital shortly after Queen Camilla was spotted smiling in a black Audi car on her way to visit the King for the fourth time.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, had also been admitted to The London Clinic a fortnight earlier for a planned procedure receving abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.
Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would undergo the procedure for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.
Queen Camilla told people inside The London Clinic on Friday that the King was “doing well” after the procedure.
Charles also visited his daughter-in-law in the hospital as she recovered from her own procedure, it was reported.
Enlarged prostate ‘inevitable part of ageing for most men’, expert says
One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate including needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency and have difficulty emptying their bladder.
Ian Eardley, consultant urological surgeon in Leeds and national clinical director for NHS England, told the PA news agency that the condition becomes more common with age and will affect up to four in five men aged 75.
“It’s very, very common, at that age you would expect upwards of 70% to 80% of men to have an enlarged prostate,” he said.
“About half of them will have symptoms, and broadly speaking about half of them will become bothered to some extent by those symptoms.
“To some extent it is an inevitable part of ageing for just about all men.”
Watch: King Charles smiles as he leaves hospital following prostate procedure
King Charles visited daughter-in-law Kate
King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate both left the London Clinic on Monday after being treated for their own health issues.
Before his treatment for his enlarged prostate, Charles took time to visit his daughter-in-law Kate, who was recovering at the hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery last week.
The pair left the private hospital within hours of each other and are said to be recovering at home.
Camilla joins authors to create collection of miniature books to celebrate Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House
The Queen has joined some of the country’s best-loved authors in helping to create a collection of miniature books to celebrate the centenary of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House.
Camilla has handwritten an introduction to one of the tiny works, while Sir Tom Stoppard, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Sir Ben Okri and Julia Donaldson also put their calligraphy skills to the test making their tomes.
Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House – the largest and most famous in the world – was completed in 1924 for King George V’s consort as a gift from the nation after the First World War.
It is a perfect 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian home, complete with electricity, working lifts, running water, luxurious royal suites and functional below-stairs servants’ quarters.
The dolls’ house has a library reflecting tastes from the 1920s but the 20 new manuscripts update the collection with short stories, poetry collections and illustrated tales to plays, articles and recipes, many inspired by the Dolls’ House or written specially for the occasion. The Queen will welcome some of the authors, illustrators and binders from the project to Windsor Castle on Tuesday to thank them and view the miniature books.
“For me, it is the library that is the most breath-taking space in the house,” she said. “These new books highlight the incredible richness of 21st century literary talent – and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone.”
What is an enlarged prostate?
King Charles left hospital on Monday after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.
One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which include needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency, and difficulty emptying the bladder.
An enlarged prostate, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, does not usually pose a serious threat to health, and it is not cancer.
But patients may need to have several tests for the condition to rule out the possibility they have another illness with similar symptoms, such as prostate cancer.
Surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.
Treatment can include a number of procedures, including removing part of the prostate gland with a laser, water ablation using the pressure of the water to destroy prostate tissue, or urethral lift implants, which hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra so it is not blocked.
Other options include a prostate artery embolisation, during which tiny plastic particles are injected into blood vessels to shrink the prostate gland by reducing its blood supply.
Inside the London clinic where King Charles and Kate were treated
Both King Charles and the Princess of Wales checked out of the same hospital within hours of each other on Monday after being treated for their respective health conditions there.
The London Clinic, now one of the UK’s largest independent hospitals, was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of York, then the future King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth, back in 1932.
It was the brainchild of a group of Harley Street doctors, who set out to plan a new nursing home using the highest medical standards of the day, and its website says it was “founded on the principles of providing excellence in one place”.
Around 155 different conditions are treated at the hospital, which also operates as a charity, reinvesting in research, education and innovation.
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more details here:
King seen entering prestigious London Clinic ahead of treatment
Prince William postponing royal engagements until Kate recovers ‘shows his priority is family’
Heir to the throne William has stepped back from official duties for several weeks to juggle looking after their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and care for his wife after her abdominal surgery.
Jennie Bond, formerly the BBC’s royal correspondent, explained to OK! Magazine that she believes William postponing his royal engagements whilst his wife recovers shows that his family is his clear priority over his royal duties.
“William choosing not to do engagements is completely in line with their view that they make the family the most important thing as much as they possibly can,” she tells OK!
“They prioritise their family life and I always applaud them for doing that. This is a time when the kids are going to need their dad more than ever, with their mum in hospital, so he’s going to be there to reassure them.”
Kate left hospital on Monday but is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.
The family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and will be being supported by their staff, including loyal, long-standing nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.
Full story: King Charles and Kate check out of hospital after treatments - with weeks of recovery ahead
King Charles and the Princess of Wales checked out of hospital on the same day following their respective treatments, with weeks of recovery expected.
The King, 75, left the London Clinic on Monday afternoon with the Queen by his side, after spending three nights receiving medical care following care for an enlarged prostate.
He left the London Clinic just a few hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital, almost two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery for an undisclosed reason. Read the full article here:
What was King Charles treated for?
The King has left hospital after spending three nights receiving medical care following treatment for an enlarged prostate.
One in three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate, including needing to visit the toilet more often and with more urgency and difficulty emptying the bladder.
An enlarged prostate, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, does not usually pose a serious threat to health and it is not cancer. However, patients may need to have several tests for the condition to rule out the possibility they have another illness with similar symptoms, such as prostate cancer.
Surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms which have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.
Treatment can include a number of procedures, including removing part of the prostate gland with a laser, water ablation using the pressure of the water to destroy prostate tissue, or urethral lift implants, which hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra so it is not blocked.
Other options include a prostate artery embolisation, during which tiny plastic particles are injected into blood vessels to shrink the prostate gland by reducing its blood supply.
How will Kate recover?
The Princess of Wales has left hospital and returned to her home in Windsor almost two weeks after undergoing major abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.
Kate will be under the careful watch of royal doctors and also benefit from the London Clinic’s aftercare, with dedicated physiotherapists on hand with a personalised plan and a video check-up at home with a nurse specialist on offer.
NHS advice about recovering from abdominal surgery says that, after a major operation with a large incision, it takes two to three months to be able to move around comfortably, but this will be quicker if the procedure was keyhole surgery.
Patients who have major abdominal surgery are urged to avoid lifting anything heavier than the weight of a full kettle – around 4.4lb-6.6lb (2kg-3kg).
It can also take two years for the strength of the abdominal wall to return to its previous condition.
Sitting and standing exercises are recommended to build strength, with an aim of walking gradually each day, increasing distance to reach 30 minutes daily within two to three months.
