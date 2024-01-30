✕ Close King Charles smiles as he leaves hospital following prostate procedure

King Charles has left hospital following treatment for an enlarged prostate, hours after the Princess of Wales also checked out of the same facility.

The monarch spent three nights at The London Clinic after being admitted on Friday, before leaving the hospital shortly after Queen Camilla was spotted smiling in a black Audi car on her way to visit the King for the fourth time.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, had also been admitted to The London Clinic a fortnight earlier for a planned procedure receving abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.

Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would undergo the procedure for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.

Queen Camilla told people inside The London Clinic on Friday that the King was “doing well” after the procedure.

Charles also visited his daughter-in-law in the hospital as she recovered from her own procedure, it was reported.