Brazil's worst drought in over 90 years is drying up reservoirs and threatening energy supply across the country.

Two-thirds of the nation relies on hydropower plants for electricity, with the government warning that rationing could come next.

"The problem is serious, I appeal to you at home. I'm sure you can turn off one light now," Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during an address.

"Water levels are at 10 to 15 per cent at most of these hydroelectric plants, we are at the limit. Some will stop working if this water crisis continues."