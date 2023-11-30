Protesters call for veganism to become law as Cop28 begins

Protesters from around the world are called for veganism to become law as the United Nations Cop28 climate conference began on Thursday, 30 November.

Activists called for people worldwide to stop eating meat as they gathered in Dubai, UAE.

The protest came amid outrage after it emerged that Rishi Sunak, the King, and foreign secretary David Cameron are taking separate jets to the conference aimed at cutting global emissions.

In response, the prime minister’s official spokesperson claimed that there was nothing wrong with so many flights since the government is “not anti-flying” and is pushing new sustainable fuels.