Independent TV
Showing now | Climate
01:34
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
People in the Philippines were led to safety from deadly flooding as a red cross worker rescued them with a rope.
This video shows the moment two Gingoog City residents holding children in their arms grasped the safety rope and crossed through to reach a set of stairs on higher ground.
The death toll from heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has risen to 25, with 26 others still missing.
Nearly 400,000 people were affected, with over 81,000 still in shelters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.
01:13