A man stormed the stage and snatched a microphone away from Greta Thunberg as she addressed a crowd in Amsterdam during a climate protest on Sunday, 12 November.

Tens of thousands of people had marched through the streets of the Dutch city calling for more action to tackle climate change before the national election.

After the 20-year-old invited a Palestinian and Afghan woman on stage, a man interrupted Thunberg as she spoke and snatched the microphone away from her.

The man told Thunberg: “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” before he was ushered away.