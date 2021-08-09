Greta Thunberg criticises climate impact of fast fashion in Vogue interview

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has used a recent interview she did with Vogue Scandinavia to highlight the climate impact of fast fashion on our increasingly grave ecological situation.

Thunberg, 18, wrote on Twitter: “You cannot mass produce fashion or consume ”sustainably” as the world is shaped today. That is one of the many reasons why we will need a system change.”

Thunberg is the first cover star of Vogue Scandinavia, which recently launched with the aim of being fully sustainable and carbon neutral.