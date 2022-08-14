Hail turns ground white as it lashes parts of Melbourne during ‘freak storm’

The ground was blanketed in white as intense hail lashed parts of Melbourne yesterday, August 13.

Shannon Grixti filmed the huge hail stones covering his garden during what is being described as a “freak hailstorm.

Eyewitnesses described the hail as “pebble ice sized” and “about a centimetre-wide”.

The intense weather is being caused by a low-pressure system.

Showers and storms are expected to continue on Saturday evening in southern parts of the state.

