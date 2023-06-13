Costco turns into ‘waterpark’ as thunderstorm floods Manchester store

Water cascaded from the ceiling of a Costco store in Manchester as torrential rain hit the city on Monday, 12 June.

It came as the Met Office placed parts of the Greater Manchester area under an amber weather warning, and other locations in the area under a yellow warning.

The weekend’s scorching temperatures were dampened by the downpour, which flooded platforms at the city’s Piccadilly Station and prompted significant delays for travellers.

Manchester City’s victory parade following their Champions League win was delayed by the weather.