Glasgow was blanketed in snow on Thursday as temperatures plunged amid the arrival of Storm Gladys.

The UK has suffered from extreme weather in recent weeks following Storms Dudley and Eunice, which brought record winds to parts of the nation.

In Scotland, disruptions continued with heavy snowfall across Glasgow.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for other parts of Britain, with yet more warnings of strong winds and lightning strikes.

Severe flood warnings also remained in place earlier this week.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.