A desperate woman pleads with a group of Insulate Britain protesters after they blocked the Blackwall Tunnel this morning.

The driver was seen tearfully begging protestors to let her past so she could get to the hospital, where her 81-year-old mother was being taken in an ambulance.

“We all believe in what you’re doing but I just need to get to my mum. Everybody agrees with you,” she tells them.

“How can you be so selfish?” she asks after the protesters refuse to move.

LBC reported the woman has since been allowed through.