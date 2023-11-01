Adele stops Las Vegas concert to hug doctor who delivered her son

Adele stopped her Las Vegas concert mid-song when she spotted the doctor who delivered her son.

The hitmaker was singing “When We Were Young” through the crowd dressed as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family for her Halloween show when she saw her obstetrician and began to cry.

Adele and her doctor shared a hug as fans around them cheered at the reunion.

“Oh my God. This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you in years,” the singer told the audience.

Adele’s son Angelo was born in October 2012.