Adele fan who singer stopped Las Vegas show for speaks out

An Adele fan who hit the headlines after the singer stopped her Las Vegas show to check he was OK after being “bothered” by security, says he is in “complete shock”.

Adele paused her show and told security officers to leave the fan alone.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Juan Pablo, 19, said: “ I couldn’t believe it, I was just in complete shock. It is just out of this world.”

Juan also had a message to others. He said: “If you want to stand up and live in the moment, you live it.”