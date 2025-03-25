Watch Adolescence star Owen Cooper’s audition tape for hit Netflix show

Netflix has released the audition tape of Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, who plays the role of Jamie Miller in the hit show.

The four-part crime drama about a boy accused of killing a girl in his class has topped the UK’s weekly TV ratings, with its first epsiode pulling in 6.45 million viewers in its first week.

This makes it Netflix’s most viewed series in the UK in a single week.

The drama also stars This Is England star Stephen Graham playing Eddie Miller, the father of 13-year-old Jamie, who sees armed police burst into his home to arrest his son.