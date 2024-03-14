Watch: Amy Dowden dances for first time after cancer treatment in new TV role

Amy Dowden returned to the stage for her first dance since undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

In her new TV role as a presenter for ITV’s Lorraine show, the 33-year-old went behind the scenes of the Mamma Mia musical in London’s West End.

The Strictly professional interviewed cast members of the musical, before joining them on stage to perform a Dancing Queen routine, in a heartwarming moment which aired on Thursday (14 March).

Amy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy, has previously spoken of her hopes to return to Strictly in September.