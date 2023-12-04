Annabel Croft opens up on friendship with Bear Grylls: ‘He is a special person’

Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft has opened up on her friendship with Bear Grylls.

The former tennis player, 57, revealed that she wasn’t expecting the “pep talk” she got from the adventurer last weekend.

“We’ve known each other for many, many years. My husband was godfather to his eldest son,” Croft said during an appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two.

“He’s been an unbelievable support to the whole family this year. I just adore him. He’s a special person.”

Croft added that she would “love” for partner Johannes Radebe to meet him one day - and revealed how he has inspired a new nickname.