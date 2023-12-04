Strictly’s Annabel Croft reveals partner Johannes has inspired her new nickname

Annabel Croft has revealed that her Strictly Come Dancing partner Johannes Radebe has inspired a new nickname.

The former tennis star, 57, was described as a “Ferrari” by her partner and explained that her friends have been quick to adopt that.

“I got lots of messages from my friends. That’s my new nickname on texts,” Croft told Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday night (4 December).

“I don’t know why you described me as a Ferrari,” she added, joking with Johannes and host Fleur East that maybe she was “a bit quick” around the dance floor.

During the interview, Croft also opened up on her friendship with Bear Grylls.