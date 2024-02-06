Antiques Roadshow guest shocked at value of ‘rare’ Dad’s Army script

An Antiques Roadshow guest was surprised when told the value of a Dad's Army script he picked up while on work experience.

The man had been on work experience at the BBC when he was given the handwritten script by former screenwriter David Croft, whom the man had helped.

Antiques Roadshow expert Clive Farrahar was amazed at the script, brought to Roundhay Park in Leeds for Sunday's episode (4 February).

Mr Farrahar said: “These pieces of paper are terribly rare. I can't imagine that there are any more around.

“I would say you have something between five and ten thousand pounds.”