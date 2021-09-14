The Epic Games v Apple trial has reached a conclusion and while Apple won nine out of the 10 counts, it was still deemed to be conducting anti-competitive practices under Californian law. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has ruled that Apple must change its app store policy and allow developers to include third-party payment systems in their apps.

The lawsuit began when Epic Games added such a system to Fortnite, which violated Apple’s terms and services. Apple responded by removing Fortnite from its app store, prompting Epic to file a lawsuit against it.