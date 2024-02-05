It looks like The Simpsons have nailed another prediction.

The animated comedy has quite a reputation for seeing the future - and this time has been credited with foreseeing the rise of the Apple Vision Pro.

In recent days, videos of people walking around in the much-hyped virtual reality headset have been going viral on social media.

But, it looks like virtual reality came to Springfield first - way back in 2016.

In the second episode of season 22, entitled “Friends and Family”, Mr. Burns hires Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie to play his live-in virtual reality family as a trial run for a new headset.

The gadget is then released to the public and all hell breaks loose in a hilarious montage clip.