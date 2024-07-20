Armie Hammer admits scraping his initial into ex-girlfriend’s skin with a knife

Actor Armie Hammer has admitted scraping his initial into his ex-girlfriend’s skin with a knife.

The actor, who has been away from the spotlight since 2021 when allegations of sexual assault and cannibalism emerged, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday (19 July).

Hammer denied all criminal allegations and following an investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney decided to not charge him.

Referring to one of the allegations, Morgan asked him: “Did you brand her?”

The 37-year-old replied: “I wouldn’t say brand. There was a scenario which we talked about beforehand and discussed where I would basically take a little tiny point and just trace the letter ‘A’.

“It was the tip of a small knife, there wasn’t even blood, it was a little scrape.”