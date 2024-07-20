Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:12
Armie Hammer admits scraping his initial into ex-girlfriend’s skin with a knife
Actor Armie Hammer has admitted scraping his initial into his ex-girlfriend’s skin with a knife.
The actor, who has been away from the spotlight since 2021 when allegations of sexual assault and cannibalism emerged, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday (19 July).
Hammer denied all criminal allegations and following an investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney decided to not charge him.
Referring to one of the allegations, Morgan asked him: “Did you brand her?”
The 37-year-old replied: “I wouldn’t say brand. There was a scenario which we talked about beforehand and discussed where I would basically take a little tiny point and just trace the letter ‘A’.
“It was the tip of a small knife, there wasn’t even blood, it was a little scrape.”
Up next
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:27
Councillor who tried to stop Leeds rioters speaks out after violence
00:21
Timelapse: How global Microsoft IT outage grounded flights across US
00:41
Times Square billboard blank as global IT outage dims bright lights
00:44
Whoopi Goldberg tells viewers not to ‘fall’ for Kai Trump speech
00:38
Rio Ferdinand calls Leny Yoro to welcome him to Manchester United
00:43
Potter asked about taking over from Southgate as England manager
00:54
Ange Postecoglou responds to reports linking him to England job
00:49
Tom Daley reveals real reason behind Olympic Games comeback
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54