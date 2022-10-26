Moment Jimmy Carr destroys piece of Hitler's art in controversial new Channel 4 show

Jimmy Carr destroyed a painting by Adolf Hitler in a controversial new Channel 4 programme, Jimmy Carr Destroys Art.

The TV special saw the comedian debate artworks could be separated from artists such as convicted paedophile Rolf Harris, incestuous abuser Eric Gill, and Pablo Picasso, whose treatment of women has come under scrutiny.

An audience then decided whether to “cancel” the artworks and destroy them.

Footage shows Carr lowering Hitler’s painting onto chainsaws, which tear through the piece, after the audience voted to have it eviscerated.

Sign up for our newsletters.