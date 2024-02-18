Saltburn actors Richard E Grant and Archie Madekwe and composer Anthony Willis chatted to The Independent at the 2024 Baftas, reflecting on the film's success.

Emerald Fennell's high-society thriller follows the story of Oliver (Barry Keoghan), an Oxford student who is invited to stay at his wealthy peer Felix's (Jacob Elordi) family estate for the summer - with horrifying events ensuing.

Speaking on Sunday's (18 February) red carpet, the stars spoke of the film's influence on popular culture, and the risk of watching it with family members.