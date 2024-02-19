Baftas 2024 winner tells The Independent how film industry can be more ‘accessible’

Three years after an all-white lineup of actors was nominated at the Baftas, this year’s group is more diverse.

In 2020, the awards ceremony failed to recognise a single non-white actor in its nominations, prompting #BaftasSoWhite to trend on Twitter.

At the time, Bafta CEO Amanda Berry said: “The lack of diversity in today’s nominations is hugely disappointing to see... Our year round activity has many strands that focus on diversity.”

The Independent chatted to stars on the 2024 red carpet on Sunday (18 February) about their thoughts on diversity, and if awards ceremonies need to go further.