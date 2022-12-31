Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, Rosie O’Donnell and Lynda Carter are among those who have paid tribute to Barbara Walters following her death.

The trailblazing journalist - who was America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast - passed away on Friday at the age of 93.

Sharing a photo of the pair together, Winfrey paid a touching tribute to her “powerful and gracious role model”.

“Without Barbara alters there wouldn’t have been me - nor any other woman you see on evening, morning and daily news,” Winfrey wrote.

“She was indeed a trailblazer.”

