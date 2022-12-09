Barbara Windsor’s widower reveals EastEnders actor was ‘£1m in debt’ when they met

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower has revealed the EastEnders actor was £1 million in debt when they met.

Husband Scott Mitchell made the comment as he discussed his grief on the second anniversary of her passing, reflecting on how some called him a “gold digger” for marrying a woman 26 years his senior.

“They called me a gold digger - Barbara actually had £1 million debt at the time and I always say, I must be the worst gold digger the world has ever known,” he joked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.