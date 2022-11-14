Eurovision star Sam Ryder sings CBeebies bedtime story about showing ‘true colours’

Sam Ryder sang a special CBeebies Bedtime Story last night (13 November), encouraging children to show their “true colours” and “be proud” of who they are.

The Eurovision star performed a unique version of the story True Colours, from the book written by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly.

Ryder could be seen sporting a colourful jumper as he introduced the story, signifying that “we are all colourful inside and out”.

As he sang, book illustrations from Sarah Walsh appeared on the screen.

