Watch: Celebrity Traitors cast in BBC’s dramatic first-look teaser

The Celebrity Traitors' full cast was finally confirmed by the BBC in a dramatic teaser clip on Tuesday, 13 May.

Host Claudia Winkleman returns to castle with an all-star line-up including stars such as actors Ruth Codd and Celia Imrie and YouTuber Niko Omilana.

The celebrities will compete against each other as Faithfuls and Traitors in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice in the ultimate game of deception.

The Celebrity Traitors will be on BBC One and iPlayer in autumn 2025.