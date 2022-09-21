David Tennant stars as a vicar in BBC new thriller series Inside Man

David Tennant appears in tears as he plays a vicar in BBC’s new thriller series Inside Man.

Written by BAFTA winner Stefen Moffat, the captivating four-part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a Vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant), and a maths teacher trapped inside a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.

The new series will air in Autumn 2022 on BBC One and will later be released around the world on Netflix.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.