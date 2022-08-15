Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star as married couple in new BBC drama Marriage

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star in the new BBC drama Marriage.

Written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski (Him & Her, Mum), the series follows husband and wife Ian and Emma as they navigate their relationship 27 years in.

Described as an “intimate slice of life” by the BBC, it depicts the ups and downs of the long-term partnership.

“It’s supposed to be a network of reflections about relationships. Marriage, I guess, is the institutionalisation of togetherness,” Golaszewski told Radio Times.

