BBC presenter struggles to keep straight face while asking: ‘How big is your hole?’

A BBC presenter struggles to keep a straight face while asking “How big is your hole?” during a live news report on potholes.

BBC Look North East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire presenter Peter Levy was presenting a segment on potholes on Wednesday’s evening show (3 January).

Asking viewers to send in pictures of potholes in their area, Mr Levy said: “We want to know how bad it is where you are and we will come and film some of the worst.

“How big is your hole?”

Mr Levy then starts laughing as he tries to continue with the report.