An angry Question Time audience member delivered a powerful speech hitting out at “economically illiterate” MPs.

The man addressed the panel on Thursday’s show (31 October) - the day after Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her Budget, announcing a £40bn tax hike.

He said: “Whenever there is a change from Tory to Labour, Labour will come in, the Tories will come in, like Cameron did in 2010 and the Labour lot had left a note saying, ‘haha, there's no money left’.

"Then the Tories smashed the economy and Labour come in and say 'Oh, well, we've got fill this 40 billion, 9 billion, 22 billion, it changes by the day, who knows?

“I do not understand how, out of 65 million people in this country, we end up with economically illiterate people in the government.

“All the time. You are not fit for office.”