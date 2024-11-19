Zoe Ball told Scott Mills "I'm so proud of my friend" as she announced that the host would take over her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show following her departure next month.

On Tuesday, 19 November, Ball confirmed that she will step back from the show after six years to focus on her family.

She has presented the morning programme since 2019 when she took over from Chris Evans.

Her last show will be on 20 December.

Mills, who currently hosts Radio 2’s weekday afternoon programme from 2-4pm, will begin fronting the programme from early January.