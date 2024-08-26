The Traitors’ Diane declares ‘you only live once’ as she prepares for stage debut

The Traitors contestant Diane Carson has declared "You only live once" as she prepares to make her stage debut.

The TV star and retired teacher, 63, shot to fame on the BBC show on which "Faithfuls" work together to try and banish "Traitors" and win a grand prize.

Carson told Good Morning Britain on Monday, 26 August: "You know, I'm of an age, it's been offered so I'm going to have a go and see."

She will star in Mothers Of The Brides at The Central Theatre in Chatham, Kent, in March 2025.