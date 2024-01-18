The Traitors: Tense moment Harry turns on Paul as another traitor leaves

The Traitors had another tense moment between the Traitors as it was Harry’s turn to betray Paul after the latter turned on Miles.

On episode 8 of the hit BBC series, airing on Thursday 18 January, Harry turned on Paul as the remaining Faithfuls decided to vote against Paul.

Paul had become known for his acting and his instinct to throw fellow contestants under the bus when it suited him, but a shock betrayal from Harry helped condemn him to being banished.

“You’re the biggest personality outside the room, and as soon as it comes to the round table you’ve been quiet, until it’s been a traitor,” Harry told a shocked Paul.