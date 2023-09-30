BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor was forced to run off set on Thursday morning after a technical mishap live on air.

The presenter was discussing the warm weather in Rome for the Ryder Cup when his clicker appeared to stop working and the screen would not change.

Mr Taylor told viewers: “I seem to be having a few issues with my clicker, it is not moving on. Hey up, hang on a minute.”

He then leaves the set to grab another one, which still doesn’t work.

Mr Taylor then carried on his forecast without the correct screen and was praised for his efforts by Naga Munchetty.