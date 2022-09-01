Trailer teases Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio premiering at BFI festival

A trailer gives a glimpse of Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro’s dark take on the Pinocchio tale ahead of the film’s premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival.

Pinocchio’s Netflix trailer teases that the movie tells the story of “the wooden boy with the borrowed soul,” and “imperfect fathers and imperfect sons.”

The film will debut during the festival, which runs between 5 October and 15 October, in the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre.

