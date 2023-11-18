Jordan has been crowned the winner of Big Brother 2023, scooping the £100,000 cash prize, but it seems the live audience did not totally agree with the decision.

As hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best confirmed Jordan had won, the live audience could still be heard changing out fan-favourite Yinrun’s name.

Jordan narrowly beat Olivia to be crowned the winner as she came in second. Henry finished third, Yinrun fourth, and Noky in fifth place.

After hearing he had won, Jordan joked he would pay his council tax with his winnings from the show.