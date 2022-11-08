Bill Treacher, star of EastEnders, dies aged 92

Bill Treacher, the actor who played Arthur Fowler on EastEnders, has died aged 92.

His family announced his passing, saying in a statement that he died on Saturday (5 November) following ill health.

“Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed,” the statement read.

An EastEnders spokesperson said: “Bill created a much-loved character in Arthur Fowler and, alongside Wendy Richard, they created an iconic family.”

He was one of the BBC soap’s original cast members, appearing from 1985 until 1996.

