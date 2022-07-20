Black Bird proves that Apple TV+ is ‘winning the streaming wars’

This week, Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy recommends Black Bird from Apple TV+, saying that the show will “stand the test of time” and helps place the streaming platform “heads and shoulders above” others like Netflix and HBO Max.

The chilling drama follows the true story of Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), who is sentenced to 10 years in prison and is offered freedom if he can elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

Jacob says that while he usually finds Egerton’s “performative arrogance frustrating”, here the actor demonstrates that he can “be a very decent actor when he wants to be”.