Black Mirror: Netflix releases season six trailer starring Aaron Paul

Netflix has released the trailer for the new series of Black Mirror.

Starring Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz, Michael Cera, and Rob Delaney, the sixth season of the dystopian television series will return this June.

Charlie Brooker, the series' writer, creator and executive producer, has promised "some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

“Alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do."

