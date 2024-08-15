Watch Blake Lively interview that made journalist ‘want to quit her job’

A journalist has shared her interview with actor Blakey Lively, which she claims made her “want to quit” her job.

Norwegian journalist, Kjersti Flaa, posted a clip of a 2016 interview with the actor, who was accompanied by co-star Parker Posey, to promote Livey’s film Café Society.

Lively was accompanied by her co-star Parker Posey.

Prior to the interview, the actor had announced she was pregnant with her second baby with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Flaa began the interview by congratulating the actor on her “little bump” after which Lively sarcastically responded: “Congrats on your little bump.”

The interview has been shared amid the drama surrounding the actor’s new movie It Ends With Us.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Lively’s for comment.

To see the interview in full, click here.