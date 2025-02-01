Bridget Jones star Leo Woodall recalls embarrassing Hugh Grant moment

Bridget Jones star Leo Woodall has opened up about an embarrassing Hugh Grant moment at the film’s premiere in Paris.

The actor stars as Bridget’s new love interest, Roxster, in Mad About the Boy, which is due for release later this month.

Woodall and Renée Zellweger appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (31 January), to discuss the fourth film in the franchise, which sees Bridget navigate “life as a widow and single mother”.

Discussing the film’s recent premiere in France, Woodall recalled an embarrassing moment he had with an “angry” fan.