Rob Beckett arrives at Brit Awards in giraffe costume

Rob Beckett arrived at the Brit Awards in an inflatable giraffe costume.

The comedian and presenter posed in the outrageous yellow and black costume and chatted with red carpet hosts.

“Everyone’s so polite here, they just go, ‘You look amazing’ and I just go, ‘You look amazing’ back,” Beckett told hosts.

Social media users speculate that this is Beckett promoting his upcoming tour called Giraffe, which is set to begin in November and end in February 2026.