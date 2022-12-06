Neil Diamond delighted Broadway fans with a surprise rendition of his hit song “Sweet Caroline” four years after his Parkinson’s diagnosis and an announcement that he was retiring from touring.

In 2018, the singer, now 81, announced that he would no longer be participating in concert touring due to the onset of his disease making it “difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis.”

The impromptu performance, at the opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in New York, was the first time Diamond had sung in his hometown since 2017.

Sign up for our newsletters.