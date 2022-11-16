Sylvester Stallone has shared an update on Bruce Willis, saying the actor is going through “really, really difficult times” with aphasia.

The Die Hard star’s family announced in March 2022 that he was retiring after being diagnosed with the condition, which affects language cognition.

“Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times, so he’s been sort of incommunicado,” Stallone said of his long-time friend in a recent interview with THR.

“That kills me, it’s so sad.”

