BTS’ Jin teaches Jimmy Fallon ‘Super Tuna’ dance

BTS member Jin taught Jimmy Fallon how to do his viral “Super Tuna” dance on Wednesday’s (20 November) episode of The Tonight Show.

The singer, 31, released an extended version of the 2021 single in October 2024 after completing his mandatory military service in South Korea.

His “Super Tuna” music video featured a dance where Jin placed his hands together like a fish’s fin.

He taught this move to the TV show host, 50, in front of a delighted studio audience.