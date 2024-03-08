Independent TV
Celebrity Big Brother’s Sharon Osbourne calls Adele ‘fake’
Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne labelled Adele “fake” during a discussion around the dinner table.
The former X Factor judge, 71, urged the music star - who is currently performing a concert residency in Las Vegas - to be “true” to herself.
“I think that she plays the ‘Oh I’m so English’ and it’s like cut the s***, you don’t talk like that anymore,” Osbourne said.
“Just be true to who you are.”
Osbourne also took a swipe at other British stars who have made it in America branding James Corden a “name dropper” in a late-night rant.
